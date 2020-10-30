 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Oct. 31
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Oct. 31

Handcuffs stock

Drugs, theft — Longview police Thursday arrested Christopher Lee Brown, 30, of Kalama on suspicion of a felony drug offense, third-degree theft and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Unlawful imprisonment — Longview police Thursday arrested William Dale Mart, 37, of Kelso on suspicion of unlawful imprisonment and third-degree assault.

Vandalism

  • 1000 block of Cloverdale Road, Kalama. Thursday. House was egged.
  • 300 block of Fifth Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Car spray painted overnight.

Theft

  • 1500 block of Third Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Suspect opened resident’s mail and cashed checks from his business.

Stolen vehicle

200 block of Larch Street, Woodland. Thursday. Dark Silver 2012 Lexus. Washington WSU480H.

