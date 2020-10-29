Police Blotter: Oct .30

Burglary, assault — Longview police Thursday arrested Sean Michael Bell, 24, of Longview on suspicion of residential burglary, third-degree assault, felony harassment, fourth-degree domestic violence assault, third-degree malicious mischief and harassment.
Gun — Longview police Wednesday arrested Artellious Laray Campbell, 34, of Longview on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited machine gun and fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Burglary
- 3000 block of Maryland Street, Longview. Wednesday. A woman reported damage to her apartment door due to an apparent attempted burglary. No entry was made. Damage to the door and door frame estimated around $50.
Stolen vehicles
- 100 block of Solomon Road, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone stole a 20-foot Nomad camper trailer. Unknown plate.
- 1000 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Someone stole a black 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor with Pennsylvania plates.
Thefts
- 800 block of Si Town Road, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Someone broke into multiple mailboxes.
- 4800 block of Spirit Lake Highway, Spirit Lake. Wednesday. A woman discovered that someone had gone through and taken items from moving boxes stored in her garage.
- 2100 Holcomb Road, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone stole three chainsaws from a locked storage shed. Estimated loss of $900.
- 1400 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Wednesday. Someone stole a 55-gallon water barrel, which was eventually recovered by the victim.
Vandalism
200 block of Loganberry Street, Woodland. Wednesday. A man saw someone throw eggs at his car as they drove by in a dark-colored SUV.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.