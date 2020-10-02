Police Blotter: Oct. 3

Drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Jose Armando Renteria, 33, of Kelso on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.
Drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Tyran Lamar Ward, 43, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and driving with a suspended license.
Vandalism
- 3100 block of Spirit Lake Highway, Silver Lake. Thursday. Vehicle likely went off the road and damaged the resident’s yard.
Theft
- 400 block of Toutle Park Road, Castle Rock. Thursday. Homemade wood splitter valued at $1,500 taken between Sept. 15 and Sept. 28. The splitter is orange with a Honda engine, California bud wheels, tire thread as fenders built on a small trailer frame with LED lights.
- 300 block of Kilkelly Road, Kalama. Thursday. Tab renewal and check taken from the mail. Resident canceled the check and is not out any money.
- Pine Street and Willow Street, Woodland. Thursday. Mailbox broken into.
Burglary
600 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Twelve fishing poles stolen from the shed on Sept. 7. Okuma copper poles and reels from Sportsman’s Warehouse valued at $4,000.
