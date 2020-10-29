 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: Oct. 29
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Oct. 29

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Sean Michael Greiner, 34, of Longview on suspicion of felony drug possession.

Assault — Castle Rock police on Tuesday arrested Kristen Kathryn Schmotzer, 34, of Castle Rock on suspicion of third-degree assault and felony harassment.

Thefts

  • 200 block of Canvasback Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. License plate WA AOD6303.
  • 800 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Gas from cars.

Burglaries

  • 1400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Aviation signal beacon.
  • 2200 block of 36th Avenue, Longview. Occurred between Oct. 1 and Oct. 26, reported Tuesday. Gas weedeater, hand tools and building material worth over $300.
  • 1500 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Three license plates.
  • 100 block of Industrial Way, Longview. Tuesday. Car tires.
  • 1500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. License plate.
  • 3100 block of Ohio Street, Longview. Tuesday. Political signs.
  • 200 block of Cypress Street, Longview. Tuesday. Scooter.

Vandalism

  • 500 block of 28th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Political signs and Halloween decorations damaged.

Vehicle Prowl

  • 200 block of Douglas Street, Longview. Tuesday.
  • 2700 block of Douglas Street, Longview. Tuesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers improve Columbia River pile dikes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News