Police Blotter: Oct. 29

Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Sean Michael Greiner, 34, of Longview on suspicion of felony drug possession.
Assault — Castle Rock police on Tuesday arrested Kristen Kathryn Schmotzer, 34, of Castle Rock on suspicion of third-degree assault and felony harassment.
Thefts
- 200 block of Canvasback Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. License plate WA AOD6303.
- 800 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Gas from cars.
Burglaries
- 1400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Aviation signal beacon.
- 2200 block of 36th Avenue, Longview. Occurred between Oct. 1 and Oct. 26, reported Tuesday. Gas weedeater, hand tools and building material worth over $300.
- 1500 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Three license plates.
- 100 block of Industrial Way, Longview. Tuesday. Car tires.
- 1500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. License plate.
- 3100 block of Ohio Street, Longview. Tuesday. Political signs.
- 200 block of Cypress Street, Longview. Tuesday. Scooter.
Vandalism
- 500 block of 28th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Political signs and Halloween decorations damaged.
Vehicle Prowl
- 200 block of Douglas Street, Longview. Tuesday.
- 2700 block of Douglas Street, Longview. Tuesday.
