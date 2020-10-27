Police Blotter: Oct. 28

300 block of Hawthorne Street, Kelso. Monday. Someone broke into a storage unit and stole a black exercise bike, a set of winter tires and a Nintendo Wii.

Thefts

19300 block of Spirit Lake Highway, Toutle. Monday. Suspects in a black four-door vehicle stole a Pioneer model generator valued around $500.

100 block of River View Drive, Castle Rock. Monday. Someone stole the tires and wheels off a Ford Explorer parked in a driveway.

200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Monday. A man shoplifted clothing and other items from a store, then drove away in an apparently stolen vehicle.

800 block of Maple Street, Longview. Monday. Someone stole both license plates off a car. Washington B41306U.

1100 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Monday. Someone stole a purse with credit cards and a checkbook.

Vandalism

900 block of Cedar Street, Kelso. Monday. A man broke several windows in an apartment building using his fist.

Vehicle prowls