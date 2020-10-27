Police Blotter: Oct. 28

Vehicle prowl — Kelso police Monday arrested Joseph David Paul, 26, of Sandy, Ore., on suspicion of first-degree vehicle prowl and fourth-degree assault.
Assault, harassment — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Monday arrested Kenneth Ramsey Clark, 56, of Silver Lake on suspicion of second-degree assault and felony harassment.
Drugs — Department of Fish and Wildlife officers Monday arrested Trisha Ann Crisman, 46, of Woodland on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Monday arrested Rhonda May Hutton, 57, of Woodland on suspicion of a felony drug offense and fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Malicious mischief — Kelso police Monday arrested Jeremy Uroras Katin, 23, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief.
Fugitive — Kelso police Monday arrested Timothy Daniel Rawson, 33, of Gresham, Ore., on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Drugs — Department of Fish and Wildlife officers Monday arrested Allen Ray Rider, 42, of Woodland on suspicion of a felony drug offense and two warrants.
Burglary
300 block of Hawthorne Street, Kelso. Monday. Someone broke into a storage unit and stole a black exercise bike, a set of winter tires and a Nintendo Wii.
Thefts
19300 block of Spirit Lake Highway, Toutle. Monday. Suspects in a black four-door vehicle stole a Pioneer model generator valued around $500.
100 block of River View Drive, Castle Rock. Monday. Someone stole the tires and wheels off a Ford Explorer parked in a driveway.
200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Monday. A man shoplifted clothing and other items from a store, then drove away in an apparently stolen vehicle.
800 block of Maple Street, Longview. Monday. Someone stole both license plates off a car. Washington B41306U.
1100 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Monday. Someone stole a purse with credit cards and a checkbook.
Vandalism
900 block of Cedar Street, Kelso. Monday. A man broke several windows in an apartment building using his fist.
Vehicle prowls
3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. A man looked in the back of a truck, circled the parking lot, then came back and stole a red Honda generator with engraved initials PMC for Portland Mechanical Contractors. Estimated loss $1,500.
200 block of Falcon Road, Kalama. Monday. Someone attempted a vehicle prowl by pulling the door lock but did not get into the car.
3900 block of Cottonwood Street, Longview. Monday. Someone stole a 9mm Ruger SR4C compact in a case with three magazines. The gun was inside a locked case chained to the inside of the truck.
Alabama Street and 20th Avenue, Longview. Monday. A man in a hooded coat and big backpack tried to open several car door handles along the street.
