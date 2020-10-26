Police Blotter: Oct. 27

Harassment — Castle Rock police Saturday arrested Alexander Grant Meyers, 20, of Castle Rock on suspicion of felony harassment and witness tampering.

Resisting arrest, drugs — Longview police Monday arrested Mark Kenneth Laurila Jr., 29, of Castle Rock on suspicion of obstructing a public servant, resisting arrest and a felony drug offense.

Fraud — Castle Rock woman reported her 13-year-old son was contacted by a subject who claimed to be with PayPal and he gave them her bank information and downloaded several apps. She canceled the cards and contacted the bank.

Burglary

100 block of Industrial Way, Longview, Friday. A man in a blue Ford pickup entered the fenced storage area at about 2:20 a.m. Reported several items stolen, including a fishing pole, various hand tools, an automated external defibrillator in a red case, a “trauma kit,” medical supplies in a bright orange case, unknown vehicle shifter knob, a set of company vehicle keys and gas cards on a keychain.

Stolen vehicle