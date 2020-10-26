Police Blotter: Oct. 27

Drugs, burglary — Longview police Friday arrested Mathew Martinez, 37, of Westport, Ore., on suspicion of a felony drug offense, second-degree burglary and making/having a burglary tool.
Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Tramere la Tasha Owens Jenkins, 25, Castle Rock on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Ryan Patrick Pickering, 40, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.
Burglary — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested David Thomas Sumner IV, 50, unknown address on suspicion of residential burglary and violating a protection order.
Assault — Kelso police Saturday arrested Dustin Lee Bailey, 40, of Woodland on suspicion of assault of a police officer.
Fugitive from justice, drugs — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies Saturday arrested Courtney Leila Buchanan Ortiz, 21, of Milwaukie, Ore., on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice, making a false statement and a felony drug offense.
Fugitive from justice — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies Saturday arrested Dillon James Lesko, 29, of Portland on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Harassment — Castle Rock police Saturday arrested Alexander Grant Meyers, 20, of Castle Rock on suspicion of felony harassment and witness tampering.
Resisting arrest, drugs — Longview police Monday arrested Mark Kenneth Laurila Jr., 29, of Castle Rock on suspicion of obstructing a public servant, resisting arrest and a felony drug offense.
Fraud — Castle Rock woman reported her 13-year-old son was contacted by a subject who claimed to be with PayPal and he gave them her bank information and downloaded several apps. She canceled the cards and contacted the bank.
Burglary
100 block of Industrial Way, Longview, Friday. A man in a blue Ford pickup entered the fenced storage area at about 2:20 a.m. Reported several items stolen, including a fishing pole, various hand tools, an automated external defibrillator in a red case, a “trauma kit,” medical supplies in a bright orange case, unknown vehicle shifter knob, a set of company vehicle keys and gas cards on a keychain.
Stolen vehicle
7400 block of Westside Highway, Castle Rock. Friday. 1976 Silverstreak 28-foot aluminum travel trailer. No plates. Fence cut and trailer stolen. Last seen several weeks ago.
Theft
900 block of 15th Avenue, Longview, Friday. Suspect in a 1996 black Chevy Trailblazer, Washington BDZ8465, got tire service and left without paying.
100 block of Minor Road, Kelso, Saturday. Money stolen from vehicle by a known suspect.
2400 block of 50th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Propane tank stolen.
Vehicle prowl
Kelso Drive and Alma Drive, Kelso, Friday. The rear window of a white Tahoe was broken.
Vandalism
1500 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview, Friday. Camera footage of suspect apparently cutting locks of travel trailers in the alley.
2100 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. A “trailcam” ripped out of the ground and thrown.
3000 block of Dover Street, Longview, Saturday. Windows broken on the caller’s son’s vehicle.
Aho Carson Road and Davis Peak Road, Woodland, Sunday. Rear window broken out of vehicle while owner was hunting.
