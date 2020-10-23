Police Blotter: Oct. 24

Attempt to elude — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested Heather Sue Evans, 44, of Kelso on suspicion of attempt to elude and driving with a suspended license.
Drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Teraesa Lynae Knight, 53, of Kelso on suspicion of four felony drug offenses and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Assault — Longview police Friday arrested Alicia Leanne Minor, 30, of Longview on suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence.
Firearm, drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Paul Allen Pennington, 31 of Kelso on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and a felony drug offense.
Order violation — Longview police Friday arrested Benjamin Frederick Roberts, 37, of Longview on suspicion of violating an anti-harassment order.
Assault — Castle Rock police Thursday arrested Chase M.T. Turner Rismoen, 29, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree assault domestic violence.
Theft
- 300 block of Frontage Road, Kalama. Thursday. Employee seen on security footage taking items without paying for them.
- 300 block of Beech Street, Longview. Thursday. Political sign taken.
Vehicle prowl
1600 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Work bag including wallet was stolen.
