Police Blotter: Oct. 24
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Oct. 24

Handcuffs stock

Attempt to elude — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested Heather Sue Evans, 44, of Kelso on suspicion of attempt to elude and driving with a suspended license.

Drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Teraesa Lynae Knight, 53, of Kelso on suspicion of four felony drug offenses and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Assault — Longview police Friday arrested Alicia Leanne Minor, 30, of Longview on suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence.

Firearm, drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Paul Allen Pennington, 31 of Kelso on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and a felony drug offense.

Order violation — Longview police Friday arrested Benjamin Frederick Roberts, 37, of Longview on suspicion of violating an anti-harassment order.

Assault — Castle Rock police Thursday arrested Chase M.T. Turner Rismoen, 29, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree assault domestic violence.

Theft

  • 300 block of Frontage Road, Kalama. Thursday. Employee seen on security footage taking items without paying for them.
  • 300 block of Beech Street, Longview. Thursday. Political sign taken.

Vehicle prowl

1600 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Work bag including wallet was stolen.

