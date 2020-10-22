Police Blotter: Oct. 23

Assault — Kalama police Wednesday arrested Matthew Vernon Dalen, 30, of Kalama on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence assault and violation of a no contact order.
Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Adam Wayne Fisher, 34, of Long Beach, Wash., on suspicion of of a felony drug offense and third-degree theft.
Burglary — Longview police Wednesday arrested Zachary William Slater, 34, of Kelso on suspicion of residential burglary.
Burglary — Longview police Wednesday arrested Tahlisa Mae Velasco, 29, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree burglary, failure to appear for making false statements and warrants for two felony drug offenses.
Fugitive — Longview police Wednesday arrested Mason Ray Ketterman, 25, of Rainier, Ore., on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Theft
- 800 block of 32nd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. A man stole a Nintendo Switch from a woman who was trying to sell the device. He told her he needed to connect the Switch to WiFi in his house, and while she was waiting in the parking lot, he left through a window and ran away with the Switch.
- 200 block of Hendrickson Drive, Kalama. Wednesday. A woman reported that her purse disappeared while she was on a date.
- 300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. A man shoplifted “a couple hundred dollars worth or merchandise” from a store.
Stolen vehicle
- 1900 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Wednesday. Someone tole a white 2000 Nissan Frontier crewcab pickup with Washington plate B89023X.
Vehicle prowls
- 600 block of Olson Road, Longview. Wednesday. Someone stole a Ruger American 308 Rifle with a camo synthetic stock and other ammo from the trunk of a car.
- 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Someone stole a subwoofer from a vehicle.
- 300 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Additional details were not available.
