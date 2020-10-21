Police Blotter: Oct. 22

Drugs — Longview police Tuesday arrested Reece Alexander Asuncion, 20, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses and a misdemeanor drug offense.
Assault — Longview police Tuesday arrested Stephen James McNemar II, 41, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault and obstructing a public servant.
Child porn — Washington State Patrol Tuesday arrested a 41-year-old Onalaska man on suspicion of possession of sexual depictions of a minor and manufacturing sexual depictions of a minor.
Thefts
- 2500 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Someone stole a 9mm Springfield Hellcat gun.
- 200 block of Chapman Road, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Someone stole tools and sold them to a pawn shop. The owner filled out a pawn seizure form after finding one of the stolen items for sale in Longview.
Vandalism
- 200 block of Holcomb Spur Road, Kelso. Wednesday. A woman reported visible marks in her window and suspected that someone might have thrown objects at the window or attempted to break in over night.
- 1700 block of Bloyd Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone slashed the tires on a vehicle.
Vehicle prowl
100 block of Solomon Road, Kelso. Wednesday. A man tried to use a shaved key to break into a vehicle.
