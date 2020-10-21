 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Oct. 22
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Oct. 22

Handcuffs stock

Drugs — Longview police Tuesday arrested Reece Alexander Asuncion, 20, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses and a misdemeanor drug offense.

Assault — Longview police Tuesday arrested Stephen James McNemar II, 41, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault and obstructing a public servant.

Child porn — Washington State Patrol Tuesday arrested a 41-year-old Onalaska man on suspicion of possession of sexual depictions of a minor and manufacturing sexual depictions of a minor.

Thefts

  • 2500 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Someone stole a 9mm Springfield Hellcat gun.
  • 200 block of Chapman Road, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Someone stole tools and sold them to a pawn shop. The owner filled out a pawn seizure form after finding one of the stolen items for sale in Longview.

Vandalism

  • 200 block of Holcomb Spur Road, Kelso. Wednesday. A woman reported visible marks in her window and suspected that someone might have thrown objects at the window or attempted to break in over night.
  • 1700 block of Bloyd Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone slashed the tires on a vehicle.

Vehicle prowl

100 block of Solomon Road, Kelso. Wednesday. A man tried to use a shaved key to break into a vehicle.

