Police Blotter: Oct. 2

Malicious mischief — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Michael Alfred Billy, 30, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief, fourth-degree assault, hit and run of unattended property, first-degree alcohol-involved negligent driving and first-degree driving while license suspended.

Drugs, gun — Longview police Wednesday arrested Tyrick James Clark, 38, area of residence unknown, on suspicion of a felony drug offense, unlawful possession of a firearm, third-degree driving while license suspended and violating an ignition interlock driver’s license.

Indecent exposure — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Cole Wayne Davis, 42, of Longview on suspicion of indecent exposure and a Department of Corrections warrant.

Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Cristina Dallas Kunz, 30, of Kelso on suspicion of two felony drug offenses and two warrants for parole/probation violation.