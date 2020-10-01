Police Blotter: Oct. 2

Malicious mischief — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Michael Alfred Billy, 30, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief, fourth-degree assault, hit and run of unattended property, first-degree alcohol-involved negligent driving and first-degree driving while license suspended.
Drugs, gun — Longview police Wednesday arrested Tyrick James Clark, 38, area of residence unknown, on suspicion of a felony drug offense, unlawful possession of a firearm, third-degree driving while license suspended and violating an ignition interlock driver’s license.
Indecent exposure — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Cole Wayne Davis, 42, of Longview on suspicion of indecent exposure and a Department of Corrections warrant.
Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Cristina Dallas Kunz, 30, of Kelso on suspicion of two felony drug offenses and two warrants for parole/probation violation.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Beau Jacob Radach, 29, of Castle Rock on suspicion of a felony drug offense, driving while under the influence, violating an ignition interlock driver’s license, third-degree driving while license suspended, buying or selling a vehicle with an altered serial number, operating a vehicle without a certificate of a title, obstructing a public servant and use or delivery of drug paraphernalia.
Assault, harassment — Longview police Wednesday arrested Kenneth Ray West, 52, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence assault and felony harassment.
Burglaries
- 100 block of Wilshire Way, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone stole fishing poles, fishing tackle and tools from a garage.
- 200 block of Holcomb Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone stole a vacuum cleaner from a shed.
- 2900 block of Fir Street, Longview. Wednesday. Someone stole a $270 mountain bike from a garage.
Theft
- 500 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone stole a TV and other room items and broke a window.
Vandalism
- 200 block of Park Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Someone spray painted several benches and pieces of skate park equipment overnight. The “skate bowl” specifically was painted and covered with flour, eggs and onions. Several spots were tagged with the words “Woodland Gangsters.”
Vehicle prowl
1200 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Someone smashed the window on a car, rummaged through the glove box and potentially stole documents from inside.
