Police Blotter: Oct. 15
POLICE BLOTTER

Handcuffs stock

Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Timothy John Dobbs, 38, of Longview on suspicion of felony drug possession.

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Chelsea Renea Hendrickson, 25, of Kelso on suspicion of felony drug possession.

Fraud — A Woodland man told Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies after a woman in Instagram tried to scam him by threatening to release an “explicit video” unless he sent her $950. He did not send the money.

Vehicle Prowls

  • 200 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Tuesday.

Robberies

200 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday.

