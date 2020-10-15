Police Blotter: Oct. 15

Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Timothy John Dobbs, 38, of Longview on suspicion of felony drug possession.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Chelsea Renea Hendrickson, 25, of Kelso on suspicion of felony drug possession.
Fraud — A Woodland man told Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies after a woman in Instagram tried to scam him by threatening to release an “explicit video” unless he sent her $950. He did not send the money.
Vehicle Prowls
- 200 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Tuesday.
Robberies
200 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday.
