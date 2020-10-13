Police Blotter: Oct. 14

Drugs — Longview police Tuesday arrested T.J. Carson Lee Davis, 22, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Monday arrested Erik William Bittel, 37, of Kelso on suspicion of third-degree assault of a child.

Assault — Longview police Monday arrested Nicholas Isreal Bordallo, 31, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree assault.

Fraud — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Monday arrested Alysha Ann Sheldon, 27, of Portland on suspicion of defrauding a innkeeper, identity theft and being a fugitive from justice.

Fraud — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Monday arrested John Davis Vanzant, 41, of Longview on suspicion of defrauding an innkeeper, identity theft and a Department of Corrections warrant.

Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Monday arrested Sandra Marian Stoltenberg, 44, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence assault.