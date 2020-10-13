Police Blotter: Oct. 14

Drugs — Longview police Tuesday arrested T.J. Carson Lee Davis, 22, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense and first-degree criminal trespassing.
Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Monday arrested Erik William Bittel, 37, of Kelso on suspicion of third-degree assault of a child.
Assault — Longview police Monday arrested Nicholas Isreal Bordallo, 31, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree assault.
Fraud — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Monday arrested Alysha Ann Sheldon, 27, of Portland on suspicion of defrauding a innkeeper, identity theft and being a fugitive from justice.
Fraud — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Monday arrested John Davis Vanzant, 41, of Longview on suspicion of defrauding an innkeeper, identity theft and a Department of Corrections warrant.
Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Monday arrested Sandra Marian Stoltenberg, 44, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence assault.
Drugs — Kelso police Sunday arrested Tyler James Drennon, 32, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of a felony drug offense and first-degree criminal trespassing.
Drugs — Longview police Saturday arrested Matthew John Gunnels, 34, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Saturday arrested Michael Joe Larson, 60, of Woodland on suspicion of a felony drug offense, a warrant for being a fugitive from justice and failure to appear for reckless burning.
Drugs — Longview police Saturday arrested Jessie Lee Wilson, 46, of Rainier, Ore., on suspicion of a felony drug offense and a felony warrant.
Drugs — Longiew police Friday arrested Destienie Ann Mickens, 41, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.
Malicious mischief — Longview police Friday arrested Shawn Dail Miller, 34, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree, domestic-violence related malicious mischief.
Thefts
- 2400 Allen Street, Kelso. Monday. Someone stole a wallet and used a debit hard at Speedy Mart in Castle Rock.
- 600 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Monday. A woman shoplifted a plastic tote bag full of merchandise from the Spirit Halloween store.
Vandalism
- 2900 block of Industrial Way, Longview. Monday. Someone put a deflation device under the right rear tire of a vehicle. The tire was fixed at no cost.
- 1900 block of 33rd Avenue, Longview. Monday. A female apartment resident allegedly tried to get into the laundry room with a hammer and damaged the door frame in the process.
Vehicle prowls
- 600 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Monday. A man tried to break into a vehicle, walked “just up the road,” circled back around in the area then fled north towards Texaco.
700 block of Ninth Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Additional details not immediately available.
