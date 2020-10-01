Police Blotter: Oct. 1

Vehicle Fire — A car stolen in Centralia was set on fire in an alley near the Merk in Longview on Tuesday. Just before 7:50 a.m., Longview police responded to the call about a fully involved vehicle fire in the 1300 block of Commerce Avenue.
Drugs — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Brandon Alan Ferguson, 37, of Longview on suspicion of felony drug possession.
Drugs — Longview police on Monday arrested Corey Keith Tubbs, 37, of Longview on suspicion of possession of felony drugs with intent to sell and failing to appear for a third-degree theft offense.
Fraud — A Kelso man was scammed out of $800 in gift cards after being contacted from someone claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House.
Vandalism
- 4000 block of Westside Highway, Castle Rock. Monday. Rock thrown through car windshield in a road rage incident.
Vehicle Prowls
- 300 block of Allen Avenue, Castle Rock. Occurred beginning of September, reported Monday. Small Seahawks purse worth $80, cash.
- 200 block of Academy Street, Kelso. Monday. Green sweatshirt.
- 1700 block of Chinook Avenue, Woodland. Monday. $1,200 worth of tools.
- 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Tuesday.
- 2000 block of 48th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Fence damaged.
Stolen Vehicles
- 2800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Occurred Monday, reported Tuesday. Utility trailer worth $1,300.
Thefts
- 700 block of Taylor Drive, Kalama. Monday. Lawnmower.
- 1200 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Blankets.
Burglaries
1300 block of Industrial Way, Longview. Monday.
