Police Blotter: Oct. 1

Vehicle Fire — A car stolen in Centralia was set on fire in an alley near the Merk in Longview on Tuesday. Just before 7:50 a.m., Longview police responded to the call about a fully involved vehicle fire in the 1300 block of Commerce Avenue.

Drugs — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Brandon Alan Ferguson, 37, of Longview on suspicion of felony drug possession.

Drugs — Longview police on Monday arrested Corey Keith Tubbs, 37, of Longview on suspicion of possession of felony drugs with intent to sell and failing to appear for a third-degree theft offense.

Fraud — A Kelso man was scammed out of $800 in gift cards after being contacted from someone claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House.

Vandalism

4000 block of Westside Highway, Castle Rock. Monday. Rock thrown through car windshield in a road rage incident.

Vehicle Prowls