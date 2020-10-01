 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Oct. 1
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Oct. 1

Handcuffs stock

Vehicle Fire — A car stolen in Centralia was set on fire in an alley near the Merk in Longview on Tuesday. Just before 7:50 a.m., Longview police responded to the call about a fully involved vehicle fire in the 1300 block of Commerce Avenue.

Drugs — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Brandon Alan Ferguson, 37, of Longview on suspicion of felony drug possession.

Drugs — Longview police on Monday arrested Corey Keith Tubbs, 37, of Longview on suspicion of possession of felony drugs with intent to sell and failing to appear for a third-degree theft offense.

Fraud — A Kelso man was scammed out of $800 in gift cards after being contacted from someone claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House.

Vandalism

  • 4000 block of Westside Highway, Castle Rock. Monday. Rock thrown through car windshield in a road rage incident.

Vehicle Prowls

  • 300 block of Allen Avenue, Castle Rock. Occurred beginning of September, reported Monday. Small Seahawks purse worth $80, cash.
  • 200 block of Academy Street, Kelso. Monday. Green sweatshirt.
  • 1700 block of Chinook Avenue, Woodland. Monday. $1,200 worth of tools.
  • 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Tuesday.
  • 2000 block of 48th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Fence damaged.

Stolen Vehicles

  • 2800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Occurred Monday, reported Tuesday. Utility trailer worth $1,300.

Thefts

  • 700 block of Taylor Drive, Kalama. Monday. Lawnmower.
  • 1200 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Blankets.

Burglaries

1300 block of Industrial Way, Longview. Monday.

