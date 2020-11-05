Police Blotter: Nov. 6

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Joshua Clayton Hampton, 35, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Paul Ernest Houghton Jr., 32, of unknown residence on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Child molest — Longview police Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old Longview man on suspicion of first-degree child molestation and second-degree child molestation.
Failure to register — Longview police Wednesday arrested Kyle Jonathan Minium, 34, of unknown residence on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender.
Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Breanna Lynn Nila, 26, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Drinking on the delivery route? — A Kalama resident Wednesday reported seeing an Amazon delivery driver with an open Mike’s Hard Lemonade in his driver’s side cupholder. The resident took a picture of the beverage for police, and he told officers that the driver was delivering packages around the 200 block of KillKelly Road, then left for the Todd Road area. Police were not able to locate the van.
Stolen vehicle
- 300 block of Beech Street, Longview. Wednesday. Someone stole a dark blue 1996 Chevrolet pick-up with Washington plate B93119Z.
Theft
- 1100 block of Mount Saint Helens Way, Castle Rock. Wednesday. A man pulled a “money switch” on the store’s clerk to get an extra $50 in change. The store has surveillance footage of the incident, but the man is wearing a mask and had no plate on the vehicle he was driving.
Vandalism
- 100 block of Niemi Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Someone slashed one tire on a Kia Forte.
Vehicle prowls
- 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Someone broke into a car and stole a purse while the owner was at work.
1100 block of 32nd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. A resident reported that a neighbor’s car looked like it had been broken into because a door was left open and items were scattered about, and the owner of the car had not been home.
