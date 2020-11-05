Police Blotter: Nov. 5

Burglary, drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Zackary Scott Barr, 32, of Everett on suspicion of second-degree burglary, possession of controlled substances and first-degree trafficking of stolen property.
Theft, drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Joseph Charles Bounds, 32, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree theft and a felony drug offense.
Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Robert Patrick Hayes, 37, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Stephanie Eve Sheridan, 46, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.
Firearm — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Scott David Shipley, 56, of Ariel on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Drugs, trespass — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Payton Andrew Spears, 31, of Des Moines, Wash. on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespassing, possession with intent to sell and criminal conspiracy.
Theft
- 200 block of Holcomb Road, Kelso. Tuesday. Trump flag.
- 100 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Check from mailbox.
Burglaries
- 200 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday.
Vehicle Thefts
1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Tuesday. 2006 Maroon Chevy Trailblazer.
