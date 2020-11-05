 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: Nov. 5
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Nov. 5

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Burglary, drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Zackary Scott Barr, 32, of Everett on suspicion of second-degree burglary, possession of controlled substances and first-degree trafficking of stolen property.

Theft, drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Joseph Charles Bounds, 32, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree theft and a felony drug offense.

Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Robert Patrick Hayes, 37, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Stephanie Eve Sheridan, 46, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.

Firearm — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Scott David Shipley, 56, of Ariel on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Drugs, trespass — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Payton Andrew Spears, 31, of Des Moines, Wash. on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespassing, possession with intent to sell and criminal conspiracy.

Theft

  • 200 block of Holcomb Road, Kelso. Tuesday. Trump flag.
  • 100 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Check from mailbox.

Burglaries

  • 200 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday.

Vehicle Thefts

1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Tuesday. 2006 Maroon Chevy Trailblazer.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers improve Columbia River pile dikes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News