Police Blotter: Nov. 5

Burglary, drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Zackary Scott Barr, 32, of Everett on suspicion of second-degree burglary, possession of controlled substances and first-degree trafficking of stolen property.

Theft, drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Joseph Charles Bounds, 32, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree theft and a felony drug offense.

Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Robert Patrick Hayes, 37, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Stephanie Eve Sheridan, 46, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.

Firearm — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Scott David Shipley, 56, of Ariel on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Drugs, trespass — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Payton Andrew Spears, 31, of Des Moines, Wash. on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespassing, possession with intent to sell and criminal conspiracy.

Theft