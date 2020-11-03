Police Blotter: Nov. 4

Drugs — Longview police Tuesday arrested Robert Charles Hemmingsen, 59, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Burglary, drugs — Longview police Monday arrested Andrew Don Katzenberger, 24, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree burglary and a felony drug offense.
Failure to register — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Monday arrested Dmitry Daniel Powers, 26, of unknown residence on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender.
Vandalism
- 16000 block of Lewis River Road, Cougar. Monday. Unknown suspect destroyed political sign.
Vehicle prowl
- 100 block of A Street, Castle Rock. Monday. On Saturday vehicle owner came back to the vehicle and found the door barely open. Nothing taken.
- 600 block of Stone View Way, Kalama. Monday. Wallet taken overnight Friday.
- 700 block of Crawford Street, Kelso. Monday. Hand tools taken.
- 200 block of Cypress Street, Longview. Monday. Small pocket knife taken.
- 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Monday. Unknown what is missing/window broken
Theft
- 1100 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Debit card information taken.
- 700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Wallet including cash and cards taken while inside the store.
Stolen vehicle
700 block of 33rd Avenue, Longview. Monday. 2001 Gray Honda Civic hatchback. Washington BML8716. TimberUnity sticker on the back driver’s side window. Black back bumper.
