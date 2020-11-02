Police Blotter: Nov. 3

Vehicle theft — Washington State Patrol troopers Friday arrested Leonard Castano, 23, of Snohomish, Wash., on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.
Burglary — Longview police Friday arrested Faith Elaine Lynn Herring, 18, of Longview on suspicion of residential burglary, third-degree malicious mischief, fourth-degree assault and fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Jeremy Dean Layton, 40, of Kelso on suspicion of two felony drug offenses and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.
Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Kaila Richelle White, 26, of Castle Rock on suspicion of a felony drug offense and two warrants for contempt of court.
Protection order — Longview police Saturday arrested Shannon Lee Bilby, 50, of Longview on suspicion of violating a no-contact protection order.
Protection order — Longview police Saturday arrested Stanley Curtis Juve, 72, of Longview on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Drugs — Longview police Saturday arrested Austin Ray Shadday, 26, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Protection order — Longview police Saturday arrested Trevon Malik Turner, 24, of Longview on suspicion of violating a no-contact protection order.
Stolen vehicle, eluding — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Saturday arrested Christopher Louis Withers, 35, of Castle Rock on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding a police vehicle, making or having burglary tools and driving without a license.
Drugs — Longview police Sunday arrested Oscar Armando Chavez, 35, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.
Fugitive — Longview police Sunday arrested Jennifer Henry Eldridge, 75, of Castle Rock on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Vehicle theft, drugs, protection order — Longview police Sunday arrested Jerome Isaiah Garner, 33, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, violating a no-contact protection order, four felony drug offenses, fourth-degree domestic violence assault, third-degree theft, resisting arrest and a warrant for contempt of court.
Burglaries
- 2600 block of Coweeman Park Drive, Kelso. Friday. Someone cut the locks and stole a cart from a commercial business.
- 1300 block of Second AVenue, Kelso. Friday. Someone broke into a trailer and stole items while a resident was inside.
- 400 block of Dubois Road, Ariel. Occured Saturday and reported Sunday. Two men entered a home using the garage side door and stole multiple tools and the keys to a boat, as well as ate two candy bars. Police will try to lift fingerprints from the candy bar wrappers left in the garage.
Prowls
- 100 Shadywood Lane, Kelso. Friday. Someone dressed in all black stopped a car in a neighborhood, got out and walked into multiple yards.
- 400 block of Long Avenue, Kelso. Friday. A man in dark sweats was walking around the school with a flashlight.
- 900 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Someone tried to get into a house through the window in an alleyway.
Stolen vehicle
- Hemlock Street and Nichols Boulevard, Longview. Friday. Someone stole a silver 2006 Toyota Tacoma valued around $12,000. California plate 26163L2
Thefts
- 2300 block of Jathom Lane, Longview. Friday. Someone stole a brand new .380 Ruger semi-automatic pistol, aurobindo medication and Foster Grant dark brown reading glasses in a case.
- 800 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Friday. Someone stole a rear Washington license plate number BSM7041.
- 1600 block of 24th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Someone stole a $380 red Raleigh Retroglide bicycle.
- 400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Someone stole about $54 of gasoline.
- 800 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Sunday Someone stole a TV.
- 700 block of Tennant Way, Longview. Sunday. A man stole $260 worth of lottery tickets out of an employee’s hand. The state has canceled those tickets.
Vandalism
- 200 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Friday. Someone in a black Ford Explorer drove through a fence causing about $200 damage.
- 900 block 16th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. A man broke a window and tried to kick the front door in on a house.
- 200 block of Spruce Creek Road, Longview. Sunday. Someone shot a tire on a parked vehicle.
Vehicle prowls
- 800 block of Crawford Street, Kelso. Friday. Additional details were not immediately available.
- 500 block of Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Friday. Additional details were not immediately available.
- 100 block of Meadow Park Court, Woodland. Friday. A man broke into a vehicle that the owners were “sure was locked” and stole a flashlight. The incident was caught on camera.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.