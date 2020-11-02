Police Blotter: Nov. 3

Vehicle theft — Washington State Patrol troopers Friday arrested Leonard Castano, 23, of Snohomish, Wash., on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Burglary — Longview police Friday arrested Faith Elaine Lynn Herring, 18, of Longview on suspicion of residential burglary, third-degree malicious mischief, fourth-degree assault and fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Jeremy Dean Layton, 40, of Kelso on suspicion of two felony drug offenses and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Kaila Richelle White, 26, of Castle Rock on suspicion of a felony drug offense and two warrants for contempt of court.

Protection order — Longview police Saturday arrested Shannon Lee Bilby, 50, of Longview on suspicion of violating a no-contact protection order.

Protection order — Longview police Saturday arrested Stanley Curtis Juve, 72, of Longview on suspicion of violating a protection order.

Drugs — Longview police Saturday arrested Austin Ray Shadday, 26, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.