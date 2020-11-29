 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Nov. 29
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Nov. 29

Handcuffs stock

Burglary — Longview police on Friday arrested Matthew Vernon Dalen, 30, of Kalama on suspicion of attempted burglary, violating a protection order and failing to appear on charges of interfering with reporting and fourth-degree assault.

Drugs — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies on Friday arrested Aaron Eino Kyllonen, 33, of Toutle on suspicion of a felony drug offence.

Assault, DUI — Castle Rock police on Friday arrested Andrew Scott Rismoen, 32, of Castle Rock on suspicion of third-degree driving without a license, resisting arrest, driving under the influence, third-degree assault and failing to appear on a charge of obstructing a public servant.

Vehicle prowls

  • 100 block of Crown Point Road, Longview. Friday.
  • 800 block of Nevada Drive, Longview. Friday.
  • 900 block of Cascade Drive, Longview. Friday. Ruger LCP .380 pistol.
  • Block of Commerce Avenue and Delaware Street, Longview. Friday. Broken rear passenger window.

Burglaries

  • 100 block of Sanwick Drive, Ariel. Occurred between Nov. 24 and Nov. 26, reported Friday.

Thefts

  • 500 block of Yale Bridge Road, Ariel. Friday. Package and mail box.
  • 800 block of Kelso Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Package.

Vandalism

1200 block of Ross Avenue, Kelso. Friday.

