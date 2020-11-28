Police Blotter: Nov. 28

Assault — Longview police on Wednesday arrested Steven James Bryan, 35, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.
Possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding — Kalama police on Wednesday arrested Angel Rose Evans, 20, of Longview on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, eluding a police vehicle and third-degree driving without a license.
Drugs — Longview police on Wednesday arrested Tammy Lynn Loveless, 45, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Drugs — Longview police on Wednesday arrested Tammera Michelle Thurlby, 44, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.
Drugs — Longview police on Thursday arrested Chance Larue Perez, 21, of Olympia on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Vehicle Thefts
- Block of 14th Avenue and Broadway Street, Longview. Wednesday. WA BDE1047.
- 1100 block of Vandercook Way, Longview. Wednesday. 1997 Green Chevy pickup with blue and white tailgate. WA C59438H.
- 2500 block of Peters Drive, Longview. Thursday. Black 2012 Jeep Wrangler “Sahara edition” with pink sticker on back window, winch on front. WA BME4841.
Burglaries
- 500 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Occurred Nov. 18, reported Wednesday. Yellow BMX bike with pink handle grips and brakes.
- 1100 block of Columbia Boulevard, Longview. Thursday. Company vans broken into, personal and company property stolen.
Thefts
- 100 block of Schaffran Road, Castle Rock. Thursday. Dog stolen.
Vehicle Prowls
- 2500 block of Peters Drive, Longview. Thursday.
Vandalism
- 100 block of Julie Place, Longview. Wednesday.
- 2700 block of Maryland Street, Longview. Wednesday. Tires slashed.
- 1100 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. House egged.
- 900 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Duplex window broken.
