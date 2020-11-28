 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: Nov. 28
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Nov. 28

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Assault — Longview police on Wednesday arrested Steven James Bryan, 35, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.

Possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding — Kalama police on Wednesday arrested Angel Rose Evans, 20, of Longview on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, eluding a police vehicle and third-degree driving without a license.

Drugs — Longview police on Wednesday arrested Tammy Lynn Loveless, 45, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Drugs — Longview police on Wednesday arrested Tammera Michelle Thurlby, 44, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.

Drugs — Longview police on Thursday arrested Chance Larue Perez, 21, of Olympia on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Vehicle Thefts

  • Block of 14th Avenue and Broadway Street, Longview. Wednesday. WA BDE1047.
  • 1100 block of Vandercook Way, Longview. Wednesday. 1997 Green Chevy pickup with blue and white tailgate. WA C59438H.
  • 2500 block of Peters Drive, Longview. Thursday. Black 2012 Jeep Wrangler “Sahara edition” with pink sticker on back window, winch on front. WA BME4841.

Burglaries

  • 500 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Occurred Nov. 18, reported Wednesday. Yellow BMX bike with pink handle grips and brakes.
  • 1100 block of Columbia Boulevard, Longview. Thursday. Company vans broken into, personal and company property stolen.

Thefts

  • 100 block of Schaffran Road, Castle Rock. Thursday. Dog stolen.

Vehicle Prowls

  • 2500 block of Peters Drive, Longview. Thursday.

Vandalism

  • 100 block of Julie Place, Longview. Wednesday.
  • 2700 block of Maryland Street, Longview. Wednesday. Tires slashed.
  • 1100 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. House egged.
  • 900 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Duplex window broken.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers improve Columbia River pile dikes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News