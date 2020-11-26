 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Nov. 27
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Nov. 27

Handcuffs stock

Drugs — Longview police Tuesday arrested Joshua David Bighaus, 25, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses, driving with a suspended license and resisting arrest.

Robbery, theft, drugs — Longview police Tuesday arrested Cory Lee Clark, 42, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree robbery, third-degree theft and a felony drug offense.

Drugs — Longview police Tuesday arrested Juanita Christine Clark, 38, of Longview on suspicion of of a felony drug offense.

Burglaries

  • 1700 block of 13th Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Two storage units had padlocks cut off and were broken into over the weekend.
  • 1900 block of Washington Way, Longview. Tuesday. Two firearms taken.
  • 3300 block of Virginia Way, Longview. Tuesday. Jewelry, laptop and two guns missing.

Vehicle prowls

  • 1100 block of Seventh Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Black backpack, blue HP 15-inch Pavillon laptop and personal papers taken overnight.
  • 900 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Vehicle window smashed and a gas taken found outside the vehicle.
  • 700 block of Second Street, Woodland. Tuesday. Checkbook taken. Owner contacted the bank to cancel the checks.

