Police Blotter: Nov. 27

Drugs — Longview police Tuesday arrested Joshua David Bighaus, 25, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses, driving with a suspended license and resisting arrest.
Robbery, theft, drugs — Longview police Tuesday arrested Cory Lee Clark, 42, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree robbery, third-degree theft and a felony drug offense.
Drugs — Longview police Tuesday arrested Juanita Christine Clark, 38, of Longview on suspicion of of a felony drug offense.
Burglaries
- 1700 block of 13th Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Two storage units had padlocks cut off and were broken into over the weekend.
- 1900 block of Washington Way, Longview. Tuesday. Two firearms taken.
- 3300 block of Virginia Way, Longview. Tuesday. Jewelry, laptop and two guns missing.
Vehicle prowls
- 1100 block of Seventh Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Black backpack, blue HP 15-inch Pavillon laptop and personal papers taken overnight.
- 900 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Vehicle window smashed and a gas taken found outside the vehicle.
- 700 block of Second Street, Woodland. Tuesday. Checkbook taken. Owner contacted the bank to cancel the checks.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.