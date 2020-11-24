Police Blotter: Nov. 25

Burglary — Longview police Monday arrested Matthew Steven Mattson, 32, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Drugs — Kelso police Monday arrested Tony Vincent McElroy, 32, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and disorderly conduct.
Theft, drugs — Longview police Monday arrested Ariel Irene Watt, 29, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree theft and a felony drug offense.
Drugs, tampering — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies Monday arrested Ronald Scott Weakley, 38, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and tampering with evidence.
Vehicle prowls
- 7200 block of U.S. Forest Service 81 Road, Cougar. Monday. Yesterday the owner left his vehicle unlocked briefly while it was parked just past Merrill Lake. He said he wasn’t away long before he heard a vehicle stop quickly, doors slam and a vehicle speed off. He returned to find his Savage Model 16 0.300 Winchester Short Magnum hand bolt action rifle with scope missing.
- 200 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Monday. Two subjects seen running from the resident’s car and the door was open. Nothing missing from vehicle.
Theft
- 600 block of Fifth Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Dog taken from ex-boyfriend’s house.
Burglaries
- 200 block of Idaho View Road, Woodland. Monday. Burglary to travel trailer.
- 1900 block of Dorothy Street, Longview. Monday. Unknown suspects and unknown when it happened.
Vandalism
400 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Monday. Around 2:30 a.m. someone ignited papers or pamphlets inside a yellow plastic newspaper display stand near the door. The employee discovered the burned, melted stand and cleaned it up without photographing it first. Longview Fire and police responded when the fire was active.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.