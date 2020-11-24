Police Blotter: Nov. 23

Theft, failure to register — Cowlitz County sheriff’s officers on Friday arrested Miranda Lee Hall, 27, of Vancouver on suspicion of third-degree theft and failure to register as a sex offender.

Fugitive — Washington State Patrol deputies on Friday arrested Roy Armstrong Perrine, 40, city of residence unknown on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Assault, malicious mischief — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Friday arrested Beau Jacob Radach, 30, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree assault, interfering with reporting and third-degree malicious mischief.

Forgery, failure to appear — Kelso police on Friday arrested Brice Mathew Range, 22, of Aberdeen on suspicion of forgery, third-degree driving without a license and failure to appear on three counts of driving without a license.

Drugs — Longview police on Friday arrested Ryan Ashten Seward Arestad, 30, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offence.

Theft, burglary — Longview police on Friday arrested Aaron Timothy Destin Weese, 31, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.