Police Blotter: Nov. 23

Theft, failure to register — Cowlitz County sheriff’s officers on Friday arrested Miranda Lee Hall, 27, of Vancouver on suspicion of third-degree theft and failure to register as a sex offender.
Fugitive — Washington State Patrol deputies on Friday arrested Roy Armstrong Perrine, 40, city of residence unknown on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Assault, malicious mischief — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Friday arrested Beau Jacob Radach, 30, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree assault, interfering with reporting and third-degree malicious mischief.
Forgery, failure to appear — Kelso police on Friday arrested Brice Mathew Range, 22, of Aberdeen on suspicion of forgery, third-degree driving without a license and failure to appear on three counts of driving without a license.
Drugs — Longview police on Friday arrested Ryan Ashten Seward Arestad, 30, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offence.
Theft, burglary — Longview police on Friday arrested Aaron Timothy Destin Weese, 31, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Drugs, assault, theft — Kelso police on Friday arrested Stefani Jo Wharton, 36, of Kelso on suspicion of possessing drugs without a prescription and four warrants for contempt of court, second-degree robbery, third-degree assault and third-degree theft.
Drugs — Longview police on Friday arrested Owen Jacob Woodard, 26, of Castle Rock on suspicion of two felony drug offenses and for failing to appear on counts of third-degree theft, third-degree driving without a license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock.
Drugs — Kelso police on Saturday arrested Terra Alexus Fuller, 21, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense, third-degree theft, violating a no contact order and failing to appear for third-degree theft.
Contempt — Woodland police on Sunday arrested Mary Elizabeth Arnold, 27, of Corbett, Ore. on two warrants for contempt of court.
Stolen vehicle — Longview police on Sunday arrested Andrew Robert Gaze, 45, of Longview on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and driving without an ID.
Drugs, assault — Kelso police on Sunday arrested Patsy Jo Hook, 46, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense, fourth-degree assault and a warrant for contempt of court.
Theft — Kelso police on Sunday arrested Roberto Rossillini Randazzo, 39, of Kelso on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, third-degree theft and first-degree driving without a license.
Vehicle Prowls
- 200 block of Shawnee Street, Kelso. Friday.
- 200 block of Holcomb Avenue, Kelso. Friday.
- 1500 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Friday.
- 300 block of 25th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Tomahawk.
- 500 block of 22nd Avenue, Longview. Friday.
- 500 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Saturday.
- 800 block of Eighth Avenue, Kelso. Saturday.
- 300 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Sunday.
- 200 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. White and tan Coach purse, glasses, prescription medicine.
- 3900 block of Pine Street, Longview. Sunday.
- 1800 block of Rhododendron Drive, Woodland. Sunday. Three gate keys, cash and hunting permits.
Thefts
- 1700 block of Coal Creek Road, Longview. Friday. Mail.
- 1500 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Friday. Bike.
- 200 block of Douglas Street, Longview. Friday. Laptop, iPhone, backpack and two Android phones.
- 3000 block of Dover Street, Longview. Saturday. Keys and clothing.
- 300 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Remington 870 12-gauge shotgun.
Vehicle Thefts
- 2800 block of Garfield Street, Longview. Sunday. White 2005 Pace utility trailer, eight feet long. WA 7680VD. Contained two shaved ice machines, one metal prep table, six tubs of Christmas decorations and camping gear.
- 1400 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Black 2003 Honda Odyssey Van with Uptown Taxi logo. WA BQK1250
