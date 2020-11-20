Police Blotter: Nov. 21

Fugitive — Kelso police Thursday arrested Christopher Steven Conradson, 29, of Kelso on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice, obstructing a public servant and a felony warrant.
Drugs — Kelso police Thursday arrested Destiny Hope Johnson, 26, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Amanda Nicole Phillips, 31, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Protection order — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested Casey Allan Wright, 36, of Longview on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Prowl
- 2100 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. A man in black clothing was on the porch of a house he did not own. He eventually ran away.
Stolen vehicles
- 1300 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Someone stole a 1995 gray Honda Civic four-door with Washington plate BUW6999.
- 1300 block of Glenwood Street, Woodland. Thursday. Someone stole a gold 2001 GMC New Sierra with an extended cab and Washington plate B70843F.
Thefts
- 4600 block of Olympia Way, Longview. Reported Thursday but occurred late Sunday or early Monday. Someone stole cigarettes, ear buds and safety glasses.
- 800 block of Huntington Avenue, Castle Rock. Thursday. Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2001 Subaru Outback.
Vandalism
- 100 block of Bozarth Heights Road, Woodland. Thursday. Someone shot a mailbox, causing the cluster box shared by 20 residents to open and make letters inside accessible.
- 200 block of Loganberry Street, Woodland. Thursday. Someone pried open an outgoing mailbox.
Vehicle prowls
- 600 block of Fifth Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Someone stole the vehicle registration out of a car.
- 300 bock of 17th Avenue, Longview. Reported Thursday but occurred Wednesday. A man stole a backpack, medications and a lockbox with a 9mm pistol from a car. The suspect gained entry through an unlocked door, then got into a dark vehicle with a female driver and left, according to video surveillance footage.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.