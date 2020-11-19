Police Blotter: Nov. 20

Drugs, firearm — Longview police Wednesday arrested Perry Lee Lewis, 43, of Washington on suspicion of a felony drug offense, unlawful possession of a firearm, obstructing a public servant and failure to register as a sex offender.
Identity theft — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Christopher George Neff, 51, of Longview on felony warrants for first-degree and second-degree identity theft and money laundering.
Criminal impersonation — Longview police Thursday arrested John Planck Robinson, 32, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Thefts
- 1300 block of Chapman Road, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Subjects taking items from the property.
- 2100 block of 38th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Surveillance video of someone stealing a royal blue with red trim Marin Dawes bike with a motor kit attached.
Burglary
- 200 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Wednesday. Someone cut the fence and stole two aluminum wheels and brush brooms from the city shop over night.
Vandalism
- 2700 block of Douglas Street, Longview. Wednesday. Broken brake light.
- 800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Someone kicked out three windows on the north side of the building.
Vehicle prowls
- 8500 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Stihl MS 170 chain saw stolen around 4 a.m.
- 200 block of 22nd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Tablet taken from work truck.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.