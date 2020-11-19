Police Blotter: Nov. 19

Drugs — Longview police on Wednesday arrested Alonzo Wesley Declue, 47, of Kelso on suspicion of felony drug possession, third-degree driving without a license and a warrant for contempt of court.
Drugs — Longview police on Wednesday arrested Dennis Kevin Johnson, 62, of Longview on suspicion of felony drug possession and two warrants for contempt of court.
Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Jeremy Dean Layton, 40, of Kelso on suspicion of two counts of felony drug possession, possessing drug paraphernalia and two warrants for contempt of court.
Drugs — Longview police on Wednesday arrested Suzanna Marie McDuffie, 39, of Longview on suspicion of felony drug possession and third-degree driving without a license.
Unlawful firearm — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Heather Marie Wimp, 31, of Kelso on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and possession with intent to sell.
Vehicle Prowls
- 100 block of Solomon Road, Kelso. Tuesday. Tools stolen.
- 500 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday.
Thefts
- 100 block of Nob Lane, Kelso. Tuesday. Gun.
Vandalism
- 900 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Car damaged.
Vehicle Thefts
- 200 block of Cypress Street, Longview. Tuesday. Gold Jeep Cherokee.
- 1900 block of Dorothy Street, Longview. Tuesday. Gray 2003 Mercedes E320. WA BRX0955.
