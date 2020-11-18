Police Blotter: Nov. 18

Drugs — Cowlitz County corrections officers on Monday arrested Rae Jeanna Cunningham, 56, of Kelso on suspicion of felony drug possession with intent to sell.
Contempt, burglary — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Monday arrested Sean Aaron McClain, 32, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree rendering criminal assistance, second-degree burglary, second-degree vehicle prowling, second-degree theft, third-degree possessing stolen property and six counts of contempt of court.
Harassment — Longview police on Monday arrested Janita L Otton, 51, of Woodland on suspicion of felony harassment.
Burglary, theft — Longview police on Monday arrested Meida Enez Paz, 26, of Amboy on suspicion of second-degree burglary, third-degree theft, third-degree escape and a warrant for contempt of court.
Stolen vehicle, trespass — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Monday arrested Jerad Lee Vert, 35, of Cathlamet on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Vandalism
- 100 block of Solomon Road, Kelso. Monday. Home trashed by ex.
- 3200 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Monday. Concessions trailer broken into and damaged.
- 200 block of Cypress Street, Longview. Monday. House damaged.
Vehicle Prowls
- 4600 block of Olympic Way, Longview. Monday. Gun, ammo, iPad.
- 300 block of Main Street, Kelso. Monday. Wallet and phone.
- 100 block of Cherry Blossom Lane, Woodland. Monday.
Burglaries
1700 block of 13th Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Eight storage units broken into.
