Police Blotter: Nov. 18
Handcuffs stock

Drugs — Cowlitz County corrections officers on Monday arrested Rae Jeanna Cunningham, 56, of Kelso on suspicion of felony drug possession with intent to sell.

Contempt, burglary — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Monday arrested Sean Aaron McClain, 32, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree rendering criminal assistance, second-degree burglary, second-degree vehicle prowling, second-degree theft, third-degree possessing stolen property and six counts of contempt of court.

Harassment — Longview police on Monday arrested Janita L Otton, 51, of Woodland on suspicion of felony harassment.

Burglary, theft — Longview police on Monday arrested Meida Enez Paz, 26, of Amboy on suspicion of second-degree burglary, third-degree theft, third-degree escape and a warrant for contempt of court.

Stolen vehicle, trespass — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Monday arrested Jerad Lee Vert, 35, of Cathlamet on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Vandalism

  • 100 block of Solomon Road, Kelso. Monday. Home trashed by ex.
  • 3200 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Monday. Concessions trailer broken into and damaged.
  • 200 block of Cypress Street, Longview. Monday. House damaged.

Vehicle Prowls

  • 4600 block of Olympic Way, Longview. Monday. Gun, ammo, iPad.
  • 300 block of Main Street, Kelso. Monday. Wallet and phone.
  • 100 block of Cherry Blossom Lane, Woodland. Monday.

Burglaries

1700 block of 13th Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Eight storage units broken into.

