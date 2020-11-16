Police Blotter: Nov. 17

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Saturday arrested David Charles Barry, 52, of Ariel on suspicion of a felony drug offense, third-degree driving while license suspended, violating an ignition interlock driver’s license requirement and failure to transfer a title.
Drugs, gun — Longview police Saturday arrested Kyle Taylor Carriker, 25, of Kelso on suspicion of two felony drug offenses, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.
Burglary — Longview police Saturday arrested Jeremy Kirk Gross, 33, of Puyallup on suspicion of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Stolen vehicle — Woodland police Saturday arrested Kyle Ray Markley, 29, of Fairview, Ore., on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Burglary — Longview police Saturday arrested Matthew Steven Mattson, 32, of unknown residence on suspicion of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Robbery — Longview police Saturday arrested Bernard Sanchez, 30, of Vancouver on suspicion of second-degree robbery.
Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Serena Gabrielle Worth, 36, of Kelso on suspicion of third-degree assault and interfering with domestic violence reporting.
Drugs — Longview police Sunday arrested Tara Ann Aho, 32, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Drugs — Longview police Sunday arrested Jerome Isaiah Garner, 33, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense, resisting arrest and violating a protection order.
Assault, community custody violation — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Cody James Snow, 32, of unknown residence on suspicion of third-degree assault, community custody violation and resisting arrest.
Burglary
- 500 block of Cherry Street, Kelso. Saturday. Someone tried to break into a home.
Stolen vehicle
- 100 block of Cowlitz Street, Castle Rock. Sunday. A man in a hooded sweatshirt stole a brown 2001 Ford extended cap truck with an unknown Washington plate.
Thefts
- 3000 bloc of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Saturday. A man stole about $240 worth of lottery tickets and drove off in a blue SUV.
- 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Saturday. A man stole two iPhones with a total valued of about $1,800.
- 700 block fo Hemlock Street, Longview. Saturday. Someone stole a Smith and Wesson bodyguard .380 caliber firearm.
- 2600 block of Rose Valley Road, Kelso. Sunday. Someone shoplifted three flashlights and left in a black vehicle.
Vandalism
- 1600 block of Kessler Boulevard, Longview. Saturday. A man damaged his hospital room.
Vehicle prowls
- 1700 block of 13th Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Someone took a “UWS” tool box out of the bed of a truck. Worth about $440.
- 100 blok of Old Beacon Hill Drive, Longview. Sunday. Someone stole a wallet from a vehicle.
- 200 block of Teresa Way, Kelso. Sunday. Someone stole a battery from a vehicle with a broken window.
