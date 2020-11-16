Police Blotter: Nov. 17

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Saturday arrested David Charles Barry, 52, of Ariel on suspicion of a felony drug offense, third-degree driving while license suspended, violating an ignition interlock driver’s license requirement and failure to transfer a title.

Drugs, gun — Longview police Saturday arrested Kyle Taylor Carriker, 25, of Kelso on suspicion of two felony drug offenses, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.

Burglary — Longview police Saturday arrested Jeremy Kirk Gross, 33, of Puyallup on suspicion of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Stolen vehicle — Woodland police Saturday arrested Kyle Ray Markley, 29, of Fairview, Ore., on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Burglary — Longview police Saturday arrested Matthew Steven Mattson, 32, of unknown residence on suspicion of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Robbery — Longview police Saturday arrested Bernard Sanchez, 30, of Vancouver on suspicion of second-degree robbery.