Police Blotter: Nov. 14

Stolen vehicles
• Tennant Way, Longview. Thursday. Blue 1989 Chevy van. Oregon 892EMT. Right side of the van damaged and no driver's side window. Taken from the side of the road.
• 200 block of Carolina Street, Longview. Thursday. Red 2003 Oldsmobile Alero. Washington BTG1423. Sticker in the back window and necklace hanging from the rear view mirror.
Thefts
• 2600 block of Coweeman Park Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Suspect on video.
• 500 block of Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Thursday. Red 10-speed racing road bike taken.
Vehicle prowls
• 1100 block of Fifth Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Occurred Wednesday morning.
• 900 block of Douglas Street, Longview. Thursday. A man broke into the vehicle and took safety boots and some cash and left on a bike.
