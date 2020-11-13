 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Nov. 14
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Nov. 14

Handcuffs stock

Stolen vehicles 

• Tennant Way, Longview. Thursday. Blue 1989 Chevy van. Oregon 892EMT. Right side of the van damaged and no driver's side window. Taken from the side of the road. 

• 200 block of Carolina Street, Longview. Thursday. Red 2003 Oldsmobile Alero. Washington BTG1423. Sticker in the back window and necklace hanging from the rear view mirror. 

Thefts

• 2600 block of Coweeman Park Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Suspect on video. 

• 500 block of Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Thursday. Red 10-speed racing road bike taken. 

Vehicle prowls

• 1100 block of Fifth Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Occurred Wednesday morning. 

• 900 block of Douglas Street, Longview. Thursday. A man broke into the vehicle and took safety boots and some cash and left on a bike. 

