Police Blotter: Nov. 12

Drugs, weapons — Washington State Patrol troopers on Tuesday arrested Jonathan Allen Black, 42, of Coos Bay, Oregon on suspicion of a felony drug offense, possession with intent to sell and carrying a weapon without a permit.
Fugitive — Woodland police officers on Tuesday arrested Shanadoa Wayne Johnson, 43, of La Grande, Oregon on suspicion of two counts of being a fugitive from justice.
Contempt, failure to appear — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Jay Richard Lapan, 43, of Kelso on suspicion of failing to appear for two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, failing to appear for third-degree theft, failing to appear for fourth-degree assault, failing to appear for two counts of not having a trip permit, three warrants for contempt of court and a citation for carrying a concealed weapon.
Thefts
- 900 block of Skyline View Drive, Longview. Tuesday. Mail from mailboxes.
- 200 block of O’Neal Road, Kalama. Tuesday. Book from mailbox.
- 800 block of Elm Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Front license plate.
- 300 block of Fourth Street, Woodland. Tuesday. Catalytic converter stolen from bus. Valued up to $4,000.
Vehicle Prowls
- Kalama. Tuesday. Registration from truck.
- 200 block of 28th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday.
Vandalism
- 500 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday.
- 1900 block of 33rd Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Rock thrown at car.
Burglaries
900 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. House and mail keys.
