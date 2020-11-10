Police Blotter: Nov. 11

Harassment —Longview police Monday arrested Elijah Benjamin Arn, 32, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment.
Fugitive — Kalama police Monday arrested Jasen Eric Fitzsimmons, 37, of Vancouver on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Burglary — Woodland police Monday arrested Brandon Fernando Hendrickson, 33, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Drugs — Kelso police Monday arrested Ashlee Nichole Walch, 19, of unknown residence on suspicion of a felony drug offense and two warrants.
Thefts
- 5100 block of Meeker Drive, Kalama. Reported Monday but occurred Saturday. Someone stole mail from a mailbox.
- 500 block of Royal Street, Kelso. Monday. Someone stole a $350 American flag and rope from a flag pole.
- 400 block of Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Monday. Someone stole a firearm during a house party in North Kelso.
- 2300 block of Lynnwood Drive, Longview. Monday. Someone stole a handgun.
Prowl
600 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Someone stole a blue light from a front porch.
