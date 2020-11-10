 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: Nov. 11
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Nov. 11

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Harassment —Longview police Monday arrested Elijah Benjamin Arn, 32, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment.

Fugitive — Kalama police Monday arrested Jasen Eric Fitzsimmons, 37, of Vancouver on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Burglary — Woodland police Monday arrested Brandon Fernando Hendrickson, 33, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Drugs — Kelso police Monday arrested Ashlee Nichole Walch, 19, of unknown residence on suspicion of a felony drug offense and two warrants.

Thefts

  • 5100 block of Meeker Drive, Kalama. Reported Monday but occurred Saturday. Someone stole mail from a mailbox.
  • 500 block of Royal Street, Kelso. Monday. Someone stole a $350 American flag and rope from a flag pole.
  • 400 block of Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Monday. Someone stole a firearm during a house party in North Kelso.
  • 2300 block of Lynnwood Drive, Longview. Monday. Someone stole a handgun.

Prowl

600 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Someone stole a blue light from a front porch.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers improve Columbia River pile dikes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News