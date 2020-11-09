Police Blotter: Nov. 10

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested Mary Elizabeth Arnold, 27, of Corbett, Ore., on suspicion of a felony drug offense and a misdemeanor drug offense.
Protection order — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested David Dail Harlan Jr., 36, of Kelso on suspicion of violation of a protection order and third-degree driving while license suspended.
Imprisonment — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Robert A. Hertz, 33, of Castle Rock on suspicion of unlawful imprisonment.
Trafficking stolen property — Kelso police Friday arrested Adam Lee Pastorino, 40, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree trafficking of stolen property and third-degree possession of stolen property.
Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Rory David Bounds, 38, of Rainier, Ore., on suspicion of three felony drug offenses.
Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Michael Neal Brown, 34, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence assault and a warrant.
Stolen property — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Dakota Matthew Carras, 27, of Battle Ground on suspicion of second-degree possession of stolen property and two warrants.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Johnathan Junior Sanchez, 34, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Andrew Scott Toll, 41, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Drugs — Woodland police Friday arrested Lewis Wesley White, 28, of Kelso on suspicion of two felony drug offenses, first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.
Burglary — Longview police Saturday arrested Chloe Nichole Charpentier, 25, of unknown residence on suspicion of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Drugs — Longview police Saturday arrested Casey Lavon Patton, 36, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and a warrant.
Assault — Longview police Sunday arrested Gregory Allen Doane, 39, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault, third-degree assault, fourth-degree domestic violence assault, third-degree theft, obstructing a public servant and resisting arrest.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested James Edward Bigbeaver IV, 33, of unknown residence on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Burglary, drugs — Kelso police Sunday arrested Jamie Nicole Hook, 29, of Kelso on suspicion of residential burglary, a felony drug offense and obstructing a public servant.
Drugs — Woodland police Sunday arrested Jessica Lee Michaud, 50, of Spanaway, Wash., on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Burglaries
- 2100 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Someone entered a home while the residents were inside. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.
- 4100 block of Poplar Way, Longview. Sunday. A woman reported that several tools, a backpack and a gym bag disappeared from her garage. She told police her teenage children sometimes leave the door open, and she believes she was burglarized.
Stolen vehicles
- 400 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Reported Thursday but occured Tuesday. Someone stole a car with Washington plate BTG0956. Details about the make and model of the car were not immediately available.
- 200 block of 22nd Avenue, Longview. Friday. Someone stole a silver 2008 Nissan Altima with Washington plate BNC5539.
- 3100 block of Florida Street, Longview. Saturday. Someone stole a silver 2003 Mini Cooper with Oregon plate CK52575.
- 5800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Sunday. Someone stole a white 27-foot Coachmen Capri travel trailer
Thefts
- 200 block of McAdams Road, Longview. Thursday. Someone stole tools.
- 500 block of Main Street, Kelso. Saturday. Two men shoplifted a small torch, small pair of pocket pliers and some other accessories.
- 600 block of Broadway Street, Longview. Saturday. Someone stole the back license plate from a vehicle and replaced it with another one.
- 2900 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Saturday. Someone stole a camo semi-automatic Winchester Super X2 12 gauge shotgun.
- 3800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Sunday. A man stole $300 to $400 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets and fled by foot.
Vandalism
- 100 block of Solomon Road, Kelso. Saturday. Someone broke the windows of a Jeep Grand Cherokee and left a threatening letter inside.
Vehicle prowls
- 1000 block of Dubois Road, Ariel. Thursday. Someone stole batteries, miscellaneous tools and a first-aid kit from a fire truck.
- 800 block of Lone Oak Road, Longview. Thursday. Someone stole several tools from a Love In The Name of Christ (Love INC) work van.
- 1100 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. A man reported that his suvelliance camera caught video of someone getting inside his vehicle.
- 900 block of Lone Oak Road, Thursday. Someone broke the window of a work truck and stole tools from inside. The owner estimates that about $30,000 worth of tools was taken.
- 1000 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Friday. Someone with their hood up was seen walking down the street trying door handles on vehicles.
- Interstate 5 near Exit 57, Castle Rock. Saturday. Someone took a birth certificate left in a disabled vehicle parked overnight on the shoulder of northbound I5.
- 1100 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Someone broke into a car and stole $150 Oakley sunglasses and $10 in change.
- 1200 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Someone stole a backpack from a vehicle.
