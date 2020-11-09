Police Blotter: Nov. 10

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested Mary Elizabeth Arnold, 27, of Corbett, Ore., on suspicion of a felony drug offense and a misdemeanor drug offense.

Protection order — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested David Dail Harlan Jr., 36, of Kelso on suspicion of violation of a protection order and third-degree driving while license suspended.

Imprisonment — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Robert A. Hertz, 33, of Castle Rock on suspicion of unlawful imprisonment.

Trafficking stolen property — Kelso police Friday arrested Adam Lee Pastorino, 40, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree trafficking of stolen property and third-degree possession of stolen property.

Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Rory David Bounds, 38, of Rainier, Ore., on suspicion of three felony drug offenses.

Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Michael Neal Brown, 34, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence assault and a warrant.