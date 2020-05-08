You are the owner of this article.
Police Blotter: May 9
Handcuffs stock

Child molestation — Kelso police Wednesday arrested a 40-year-old Kelso man on suspicion of second-degree child molestation.

Thefts

  • 4500 block of Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Thursday. Car keys taken.
  • 200 block of Hendrickson Drive, Kalama. Thursday. Damage and theft of paintings.
  • 500 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Debit card taken by a known suspect.
  • 3100 block of Maryland Street, Longview. Thursday. Suspect took the resident’s air conditioner to clean it but never gave it back and won’t return calls.
  • 1700 block of Hemlock Street, Longview. Credit card.

Vandalism

200 block of Columbia Street, Kelso. Thursday. Two juveniles spray-painted Holt’s Quik Chek Market.

