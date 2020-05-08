Police Blotter: May 9

Child molestation — Kelso police Wednesday arrested a 40-year-old Kelso man on suspicion of second-degree child molestation.
Thefts
- 4500 block of Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Thursday. Car keys taken.
- 200 block of Hendrickson Drive, Kalama. Thursday. Damage and theft of paintings.
- 500 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Debit card taken by a known suspect.
- 3100 block of Maryland Street, Longview. Thursday. Suspect took the resident’s air conditioner to clean it but never gave it back and won’t return calls.
- 1700 block of Hemlock Street, Longview. Credit card.
Vandalism
200 block of Columbia Street, Kelso. Thursday. Two juveniles spray-painted Holt’s Quik Chek Market.
