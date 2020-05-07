You are the owner of this article.
Police Blotter: May 8
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: May 8

Handcuffs stock

Child molest — Kelso police Wednesday arrested a 40-year-old Kelso man on suspicion of second-degree child molestation.

Fraud — A Castle Rock woman reported that she lost $186 when a fraudster got access to her bank account, most likely by using her card information. She reported the loss to her bank and canceled her card.

Burglary

  • 200 block of Adams Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. A resident reported that a neighbor’s house might have been broken into because a storage shed was found open and all the window screens were removed.

Stolen vehicle

  • 100 block of Leif Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. Gray 1995 Chevrolet Corsica. Washington AKJ9027.

Thefts

  • 2300 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone stole 20 Oxycodone pills from a locked box.
  • 100 block of Loganberry Street, Woodland. Wednesday. Someone stole new, in-the-box Frigidaire appliances, including a range/oven, dishwasher and over-the-range microwave. Loss exceeds $750.

Vandalism

  • 100 block of Sparks Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. A woman hit someone’s car window with a baseball bat, then left the scene.
  • 500 block of Grade Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Graffiti.
  • 1100 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Damage to vehicle.

