Police Blotter: May 8

Child molest — Kelso police Wednesday arrested a 40-year-old Kelso man on suspicion of second-degree child molestation.
Fraud — A Castle Rock woman reported that she lost $186 when a fraudster got access to her bank account, most likely by using her card information. She reported the loss to her bank and canceled her card.
Burglary
- 200 block of Adams Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. A resident reported that a neighbor’s house might have been broken into because a storage shed was found open and all the window screens were removed.
Stolen vehicle
- 100 block of Leif Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. Gray 1995 Chevrolet Corsica. Washington AKJ9027.
Thefts
- 2300 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone stole 20 Oxycodone pills from a locked box.
- 100 block of Loganberry Street, Woodland. Wednesday. Someone stole new, in-the-box Frigidaire appliances, including a range/oven, dishwasher and over-the-range microwave. Loss exceeds $750.
Vandalism
- 100 block of Sparks Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. A woman hit someone’s car window with a baseball bat, then left the scene.
- 500 block of Grade Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Graffiti.
- 1100 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Damage to vehicle.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.