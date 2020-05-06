Police Blotter: May 7

Theft of a motor vehicle, eluding, resisting — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday arrested John Paul Canales, 27, of Kelso on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, eluding police and resisting arrest.
Drugs, obstructing — Longview police on Wednesday arrested Stephen Dale Scrimshire, 27, of Longview on suspicion of felony drug possession and obstructing a public servant.
Tampering — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Justin Lee Tofte, 32, of Longview on suspicion of felony drug possession, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock, driving with an invalid license and tampering with evidence.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday arrested Steven Dennis Walton, 40, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of felony drug possession.
Vandalism
• 1100 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. House egged.
Vehicle Prowls
• 200 block of Highland Park Drive, Kelso. Tuesday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.