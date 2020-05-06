You are the owner of this article.
Police Blotter: May 7
POLICE BLOTTER

Handcuffs stock

Theft of a motor vehicle, eluding, resisting — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday arrested John Paul Canales, 27, of Kelso on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, eluding police and resisting arrest. 

Drugs, obstructing — Longview police on Wednesday arrested Stephen Dale Scrimshire, 27, of Longview on suspicion of felony drug possession and obstructing a public servant. 

Tampering — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Justin Lee Tofte, 32, of Longview on suspicion of felony drug possession, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock, driving with an invalid license and tampering with evidence. 

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday arrested Steven Dennis Walton, 40, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of felony drug possession. 

Vandalism 

• 1100 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. House egged. 

Vehicle Prowls 

• 200 block of Highland Park Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. 

