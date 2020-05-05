Police Blotter: May 6

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Monday arrested David Wayne Stillwell, 32, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Assault — A woman told Kelso police Monday that she was assaulted by a group of people in her driveway in the 700 block of Ninth Avenue in Kelso. She was allegedly punched in the face and then kicked while on the ground.
Assault — A Longview man told police Monday that “a couple guys” sprayed him with bear mace in the 1400 block of Alabama Street.
Burglaries
- 300 block of Cowlitz Drive, Kelso. Monday. Shed door was left open. Five boxes of sockets, gas can, craftsman leaf blower valued at $250.
- 1900 block of Cloverdale Road, Kalama. Monday.
- 1000 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Monday.
Stolen vehicle
700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Kelso. Monday. Silver 2019 Hyundai Sonata. Washington BSD2798. Owner dropped her keys behind Joanne Fabrics.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.