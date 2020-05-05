You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police Blotter: May 6
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: May 6

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Monday arrested David Wayne Stillwell, 32, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Assault — A woman told Kelso police Monday that she was assaulted by a group of people in her driveway in the 700 block of Ninth Avenue in Kelso. She was allegedly punched in the face and then kicked while on the ground.

Assault — A Longview man told police Monday that “a couple guys” sprayed him with bear mace in the 1400 block of Alabama Street.

Burglaries

  • 300 block of Cowlitz Drive, Kelso. Monday. Shed door was left open. Five boxes of sockets, gas can, craftsman leaf blower valued at $250.
  • 1900 block of Cloverdale Road, Kalama. Monday.
  • 1000 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Monday.

Stolen vehicle

700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Kelso. Monday. Silver 2019 Hyundai Sonata. Washington BSD2798. Owner dropped her keys behind Joanne Fabrics.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News