Police Blotter: May 5

Sad love note — A 911 dispatch caller reported Sunday that he found what appeared to be a suicide note nailed to a tree near the 1200 block of Lewis River Road in Woodland. A Woodland PD officer met with the RP and determined it was merely a sad love note with nothing “suggesting suicide.”
Theft — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Axel Arnie Arola, 51, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree theft, second-degree identity theft, third-degree possession of stolen property, third-degree driving with a suspended license and obstructing a public servant.
Unlawful imprisonment — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Saturday arrested Nicholas Sidney Schoenborn, 34, of Kelso on suspicion of unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree assault domestic violence.
Drugs — Fish and wildlife officers Sunday arrested Richard Eugene Bartholic Jr., 53, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Vehicle prowls
- 100 block of Solomon Road, Kelso. Sunday.
- 1000 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Stereo, amplifier and other items stolen.
- 1600 block of Teresa Way, Kelso. Saturday. Phone stolen.
Vandalism/burglary
400 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Front door/window of a business smashed.
