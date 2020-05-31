Police Blotter: May 31

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Drugs, burglary, weapons — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Friday arrested Erin Elise Harris, 28, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of carrying a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary and two counts of possessing prescription drugs without a prescription.

Assault, harassment — Longview police on Friday arrested Ernest Ervin Haulk, 61, of Kelso on suspicion of felony harassment and fourth-degree assault.

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Friday arrested Emely Suzan Parker, 41, of Longview on suspicion of possessing prescription drugs without a prescription.

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Friday arrested Jason Nicholas Preston, 42, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of felony drug possession and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Drugs — Longview police on Friday arrested Tom Douglas Reynolds Jr., 50, of Longview on suspicion of reckless driving and two counts of felony drug possession.

Fraud — Fake $100 bill used in the 1000 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland, on Thursday. Reported Friday.

Thefts