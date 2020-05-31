You are the owner of this article.
Police Blotter: May 31
Police Blotter: May 31

Drugs, burglary, weapons — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Friday arrested Erin Elise Harris, 28, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of carrying a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary and two counts of possessing prescription drugs without a prescription.

Assault, harassment — Longview police on Friday arrested Ernest Ervin Haulk, 61, of Kelso on suspicion of felony harassment and fourth-degree assault.

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Friday arrested Emely Suzan Parker, 41, of Longview on suspicion of possessing prescription drugs without a prescription.

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Friday arrested Jason Nicholas Preston, 42, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of felony drug possession and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Drugs — Longview police on Friday arrested Tom Douglas Reynolds Jr., 50, of Longview on suspicion of reckless driving and two counts of felony drug possession.

Fraud — Fake $100 bill used in the 1000 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland, on Thursday. Reported Friday.

Thefts

  • 1200 block of Yale Bridge Road, Amboy. Reported Friday, occurred Wednesday. Wallet stolen off boat.
  • 300 block of Hawthorne Street, Kelso. Friday. Items from storage unit.
  • 900 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Friday.
  • 1200 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Woman pick-pocketed.
  • 200 block of 22nd Avenue, Longview. Friday. EBT card.
  • 800 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Friday. Xbox.

Vandalism

300 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Flagpole damaged.

