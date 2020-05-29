Police Blotter: May 30

×
Vehicle prowls
- 100 block of Lexington Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Three vehicles broken into between midnight and 5 a.m. Two hunting bows, a Go Pro camera and change were taken.
- 100 block of Lexington Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Two vehicles ransacked but nothing taken.
