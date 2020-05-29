You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police Blotter: May 30
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: May 30

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Vehicle prowls

  • 100 block of Lexington Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Three vehicles broken into between midnight and 5 a.m. Two hunting bows, a Go Pro camera and change were taken.
  • 100 block of Lexington Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Two vehicles ransacked but nothing taken.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News