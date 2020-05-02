You are the owner of this article.
Police Blotter: May 3
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: May 3

Handcuffs stock

Drugs, weapon — Longview police Friday arrested Jade Trevor Adducci, 33, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses and carrying a concealed weapon.

Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Levi James Rasmussen, 25, of Winlock on suspicion of a felony drug offense and a warrant.

Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Kaila Richelle White, 26, of Castle Rock on suspicion of two felony drug offenses and a warrant.

Stolen vehicle — Longview police Saturday arrested Brandon Lee Benson, 37, of Longview on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Thefts

  • 1900 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. A man stole a $350 Huskavarna weed wacker, a $500 Stihl leaf blower and five gallons of gas from a trailer attached to a work truck.
  • 300 block of King Road, Kelso. Friday. Firearm.
  • 1400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Bike.

Vandalism

  • 100 block of James Street, Longview. Friday. Someone keyed a phallic image and racial slur on the passenger side of a vehicle.
  • 100 block of Wyatt Drive, Kelso. Friday. A man broke windows on two different vehicles then left the scene.

