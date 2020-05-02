Police Blotter: May 3

Drugs, weapon — Longview police Friday arrested Jade Trevor Adducci, 33, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses and carrying a concealed weapon.
Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Levi James Rasmussen, 25, of Winlock on suspicion of a felony drug offense and a warrant.
Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Kaila Richelle White, 26, of Castle Rock on suspicion of two felony drug offenses and a warrant.
Stolen vehicle — Longview police Saturday arrested Brandon Lee Benson, 37, of Longview on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Thefts
- 1900 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. A man stole a $350 Huskavarna weed wacker, a $500 Stihl leaf blower and five gallons of gas from a trailer attached to a work truck.
- 300 block of King Road, Kelso. Friday. Firearm.
- 1400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Bike.
Vandalism
- 100 block of James Street, Longview. Friday. Someone keyed a phallic image and racial slur on the passenger side of a vehicle.
- 100 block of Wyatt Drive, Kelso. Friday. A man broke windows on two different vehicles then left the scene.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.