Police Blotter: May 29

Postage theft — A Longview attorneys office reported Wednesday that someone used its Stamps.com account to purchase $5,600 worth of postage. The law office contacted the website to shut down the account, and the Post Office voided the postage so it will not work to mail packages.

Fake deputy — A Kelso woman reported Wednesday that someone called her claiming to be a Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputy collecting payment for a warrant. The caller used Sgt. Joe Reiss’ name and told the woman he could accept her money for the warrant. The caller also mentioned that she was selected for a grand jury. The woman recognized the call as a scam, so she did not provide any payment.