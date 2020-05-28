Police Blotter: May 29

Burglary, theft — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Kenneth James Chambers, 46, area of residence unknown, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and a Department of Corrections warrant.
Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested Casey Allan Wright, 36, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence assault.
Postage theft — A Longview attorneys office reported Wednesday that someone used its Stamps.com account to purchase $5,600 worth of postage. The law office contacted the website to shut down the account, and the Post Office voided the postage so it will not work to mail packages.
Fake deputy — A Kelso woman reported Wednesday that someone called her claiming to be a Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputy collecting payment for a warrant. The caller used Sgt. Joe Reiss’ name and told the woman he could accept her money for the warrant. The caller also mentioned that she was selected for a grand jury. The woman recognized the call as a scam, so she did not provide any payment.
Thefts
- 1300 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Wednesday. Someone stole two wheels/tires from the bed of a truck overnight. Total loss estimated at $1,200.
- Florida Street and 19th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. A man was seen stealing a package from in front of an apartment.
Vandalism
- 2300 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone vandalized several mailboxes.
Vehicle prowls
- 2000 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone stole a purse containing $600 from a car.
- 1900 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Wednesday. A woman with a flashlight and cart was looking through items in a parked vehicle.
