Police Blotter: May 28

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Victor Joseph McGowen, 37, of Longview on suspicion of possession with intent and selling and manufacturing a felony drug.
Vehicle Prowls
- 3200 block of Columbia Heights Road, Longview. Sunday. Purse stolen from unlocked car.
Vandalism
- 100 block of James Street, Longview. Tuesday. Slashed tire.
- 1200 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Slashed tire.
Thefts
- Willow Grove Connection Road and Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday. Large quantity of cans.
- 300 block of 27th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Two metal shelves and a bungee cargo net.
Vehicle thefts
200 block of 24th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Black 1996 Honda Civic. No rear driver’s side window, no front bumper.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.