Police Blotter: May 28
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: May 28

Handcuffs stock

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Victor Joseph McGowen, 37, of Longview on suspicion of possession with intent and selling and manufacturing a felony drug.

Vehicle Prowls

  • 3200 block of Columbia Heights Road, Longview. Sunday. Purse stolen from unlocked car.

Vandalism

  • 100 block of James Street, Longview. Tuesday. Slashed tire.
  • 1200 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Slashed tire.

Thefts

  • Willow Grove Connection Road and Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday. Large quantity of cans.
  • 300 block of 27th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Two metal shelves and a bungee cargo net.

Vehicle thefts

200 block of 24th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Black 1996 Honda Civic. No rear driver’s side window, no front bumper.

