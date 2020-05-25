You are the owner of this article.
Police Blotter: May 26
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: May 26

Handcuffs stock

Mischief — Longview police Sunday arrested Allen Wayne Lowery, 40, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief.

Order violation — Longview police Sunday arrested Trevon Malik Turner, 23, of Longview on suspicion of violating a no contact or protection order and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Mischief — Longview police Saturday arrested Justin David Marshall, 30, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief and violating a protection order.

Burglary

  • 100 block of Beulah Drive, Longview. Subject entered unlocked basement, slept there and urinated/defecated on the floor.
  • 300 block of Gun Club Road, Woodland. Saturday. Garden shed broken into. Belt sander and battery charger stolen.

Vehicle prowling

  • 1400 Dike Access Road, Woodland. Sunday.
  • 2600 block of Coweeman Park Drive, Kelso. Saturday.

Vandalism

2900 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Sunday. Car spray-painted.

