Police Blotter: May 26

Mischief — Longview police Sunday arrested Allen Wayne Lowery, 40, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief.
Order violation — Longview police Sunday arrested Trevon Malik Turner, 23, of Longview on suspicion of violating a no contact or protection order and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Mischief — Longview police Saturday arrested Justin David Marshall, 30, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief and violating a protection order.
Burglary
- 100 block of Beulah Drive, Longview. Subject entered unlocked basement, slept there and urinated/defecated on the floor.
- 300 block of Gun Club Road, Woodland. Saturday. Garden shed broken into. Belt sander and battery charger stolen.
Vehicle prowling
- 1400 Dike Access Road, Woodland. Sunday.
- 2600 block of Coweeman Park Drive, Kelso. Saturday.
Vandalism
2900 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Sunday. Car spray-painted.
