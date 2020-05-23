Police Blotter: May 24

Theft — Longview police Friday arrested David James Bright, 34, of Castle Rock on suspicion of first-degree theft.
Attempt to elude, minor possession of alcohol — Kelso police Saturday arrested Thomas Dylan Roller, 20, of Castle Rock on suspicion of attempt to elude, minor possession of alcohol and minor operating a motor vehicle with alcohol.
Drugs — Kalama police Friday arrested Daniel Lorance Westerby, 35, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Theft
- 900 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Friday. Bike stolen. No suspect information.
- 2500 block of Nichols Boulevard, Longview. Friday. Battery stolen while charging.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.