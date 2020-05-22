Police Blotter: May 23

Assault — Longview police Thursday arrested James Michael Misiak, 36, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault and lewd conduct.
Burglary
100 block of Shoreview Drive, Kelso. Thursday. The garage door open and someone went through the vehicle inside. Resident doesn’t believe anything was stolen.
Thefts
4700 block of Mount Solo Road, Longview. Thursday. Theft of cows from pasture.
1400 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Thursday. Generator.
Vehicle theft
200 block of Carolina Street, Longview. Thursday. Blue and black 1994 Honda Civic Del Sol. Washington BQB4953. Two-door convertible, lowered with gold wheels.
