Police Blotter: May 23
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: May 23

Handcuffs stock

Assault — Longview police Thursday arrested James Michael Misiak, 36, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault and lewd conduct.

Burglary

100 block of Shoreview Drive, Kelso. Thursday. The garage door open and someone went through the vehicle inside. Resident doesn’t believe anything was stolen.

Thefts

4700 block of Mount Solo Road, Longview. Thursday. Theft of cows from pasture.

1400 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Thursday. Generator.

Vehicle theft

200 block of Carolina Street, Longview. Thursday. Blue and black 1994 Honda Civic Del Sol. Washington BQB4953. Two-door convertible, lowered with gold wheels.

