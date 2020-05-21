Police Blotter: May 22

Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Teena Marie Buchannon, 42, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Jeffrey Russell Daniels, 49, area of residence unknown, on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Drugs — Kelso police Wednesday arrested Amanda Renae Hull, 33, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and contempt of court.
Burglary, trespassing — Longview police Wednesday arrested Kristion Joseph Keesee, 19, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree theft, obstructing a public servant and fourth-degree assault.
Child rape — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested a 25-year-old Vancouver man on suspicion of third-degree child rape. In keeping with TDN policy on reporting sex crimes, the suspect’s name will not be published until a judge finds probable cause to hold him in jail.
Stolen vehicles
- 200 block of Scott Avenue, Woodland. Wednesday. Silver Acura TSX while it was warming up in the driveway. Washington BSX4765.
- 1000 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. White 1995 Honda Civic. Washington BQK2054. Estimated value $500.
Theft
- Willow Grove Road and Willow Grove Connection Road, Longview. Wednesday. Attempted theft of cans from recycling receptacles.
Vandalism
1400 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone cut a fence.
