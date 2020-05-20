Police Blotter: May 21

Theft — Longview police Tuesday arrested Justin Jero Bernert, 44, of Kelso on suspicion of retail theft with circumstances and third-degree theft.
Theft — Longview police Tuesday arrested Amanda Lee Riley, 32, residence unknown, on suspicion of retail theft with circumstances and third-degree theft.
Theft
- 100 block of Toutle River Road, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Theft of mail.
- 1400 block of Behshel Heights Road, Kelso. Tuesday. Packages containing 50 face masks taken from mailbox over the weekend.
- 100 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Tuesday. Purse taken out of a shopping cart.
- 500 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Tuesday. Bird bath and hanging flower basket taken.
Burglary
- 3200 block of Oak Street, Longview. Tuesday. Resident found a suspect in his shop who ran away. He doesn’t believe anything was taken.
Vehicle prowl
- 2400 block of Redwood Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Known suspect, repeat crime.
Stolen vehicle
1100 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Tuesday. White 2006 Ford F350 pickup with no plates.
