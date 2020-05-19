Police Blotter: May 20

Rape of a child — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Monday arrested a 41-year-old Woodland man on suspicion of first-degree rape of a child, first-degree child molestation, third-degree child molestation and witness tampering. In accordance with news policy, The Daily News is withholding the suspect’s name until he is formally charged.
Burglary — Longview police Monday arrested Johanna Leanne Vanhoozer, 36, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree theft and two counts of first-degree criminal trespassing.
Burglaries
- 300 block of Bunting Drive, Ariel. Monday. Residence rifled through. Female blue pit bull missing.
- 800 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Monday. Everything taken from unlocked shed, including an $800 washing machine, shovel, rake, red car duster and curtain rods.
- 10 block of Third Avenue, Longview. Monday. At least four cycle batteries valued at $250 each.
- 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview Monday. Someone tried unsuccessfully to break into the front door of Marijuana Mart with a hatchet. Only loss is damage to the door.
Vehicle prowls
- 1200 block of Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Monday.
- 2600 block of Coweeman Park Drive, Kelso. Monday.
Vandalism
- 500 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Someone broke car window.
Stolen vehicle
1300 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Monday. Load Master aluminum utility trailer. Michigan E126364. Valued at $1,000.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.