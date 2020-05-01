Police Blotter: May 2

Drugs — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officers Thursday arrested Heather Jolene Avitt, 33, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Drugs — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officers Thursday arrested Jerry Lee Williamson, 47, area of residence unknown, on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Drugs, firearm possession — Longview police Thursday arrested Gary Lee Johnston Jr., 31, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested James Gilbert Larson, 40, of Poulsbo, Wash., on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.
Burglaries
- 300 block of 24th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Someone stole $200 in recyclable bottles and cans after entering a property through the back gate.
- 300 block of Beech Street, Longview. Thursday. Someone entered a back yard and stole a new Echo SrM 2620 weed eater valued at $330.
- 3000 block of Columbia Heights Road, Longview. Thursday. Someone entered a yard and stole a new $550 lawn mower.
Thefts
- 1400 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. A woman reported that she thinks her friend stole two $100 cell phones and a bluetooth speaker.
- 1000 block of Dougherty Drive, Castle Rock. Thursday. A man reported his wallet and debit card went missing after he gave a hitchhiker a ride. Someone attempted to make a fraudulent purchase with the debit card.
- 1400 block of 10th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Someone stole gold jewelry and money. Total value unknown.
Vandalism
- 500 block of Finkas Road, Toutle. Thursday. Someone “blew up” a mailbox. Two mailboxes damaged.
Vehicle prowl
1300 block of Bowmont Avenue, Kelso. Thursday.
