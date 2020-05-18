Police Blotter: May 19

Drugs — Longview police Sunday arrested Levi Carter Holland, 27, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense, retail theft and third-degree theft.
Theft — Longview police Sunday arrested Hannah Rose Hutchins, 21, and Richard Dillon Hutchins III, 34, both of Kelso on suspicion of retail theft and third-degree theft.
Assault — Woodland police Sunday arrested Brianne Louise Hancock, 34, of Woodland on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
Drugs — Longview police Saturday arrested William Streeter Hampton Sherrett, 34, of Rainier on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Drugs — Longview police Saturday arrested Daniel Dean Vancil, 24, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
