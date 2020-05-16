Police Blotter: May 17

Drugs, trespassing — Woodland police Friday arrested Shawn Clinton Chatfield, 36, of Woodland on suspicion of a felony drug offense, first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.
Vehicle theft — Kalama police Saturday arrested Michael Vincent Degregorio, 37, of Oregon on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Assault, harassment — Longview police Saturday arrested Mathew George Ferguson, 35, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence assault and felony harassment.
Harassment, assault — Longview police Saturday arrested Zachary John Rogers, 23, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment and fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Burglary — Longview police Friday arrested Sierra D. Anna Rule, 28, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of second-degree burglary and obstructing a public servant.
Fraud — A Kelso resident reported a loss of $1,900 in an apparent scam. More details were not available.
Theft
- 900 block of Grade Street, Kelso. Friday. Someone stole $50 worth of lawn furniture.
- 900 block of 33rd Avenue, Longview. Friday. Debit card and funds from an account. Total amount of loss unknown.
Vandalism
- 1200 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Someone slashed a tire on a vehicle. Estimated damage $150.
- 900 Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Friday. A man threw a large rock at a vehicle and broke the window.
Vehicle prowls
- 100 block of Decatur Drive, Kelso. Friday. Someone stole at least three chainsaws from the back of a pick-up.
- 1800 block of Howard Way, Woodland. Friday. Various tools and an LED light stick have been stolen from a semi-truck in the area over the last few months.
